Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman

A man’s penis was chopped off after he attempted to rape a woman in Punjab’s Jaranwala, police said.

According to the FIR, a 24-year-old woman chopped off the 30-year-old man’s genitals when he attempted to rape her on January 30.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the survivor’s father at the Jaranwala City police station.

It reads that his daughter told him that the suspect barged into her house armed with a knife, threatened to kill her and attempted to force himself on her. On finding an opportunity, the woman grabbed the knife from him and chopped off his penis after which the man ran off screaming, her father’s statement reads.

The police says the man is in police custody and under treatment at a hospital. The incident is being investigated.

In an initial statement to the police, the suspect has not only denied the accusations against him, but also accused the woman of calling him to her place and of attacking him, the police said.

The FIR has been registered under Article 376 if the Pakistan Penal Code, which states the punishment for rape. It says:

Whoever commits rape shall be punished with death or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than ten years or more, than twenty-five years and shall also be liable to fine. When rape is committed by two or more persons in furtherance of common intention of all, each of such persons shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life.

No mention has been made in the FIR about an attempt to rape and threat to kill.