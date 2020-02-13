Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court has banned corporal punishment at education institutes.

During a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard singer Shehzad Roy’s petition against corporal punishment. He told the court that last year, a student died after being beaten up at a school in Lahore.

In a message on Twitter on Wednesday, Roy said that our national imagination has been captured of late by the debate around public hanging for child rapists and legislation needed for child protection.

“However, we are forgetting that right under our nose, in the Islamabad Capital Territory, there exists a law that allows students to be beaten up in schools,” he wrote, referring to Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Roy then explained how corporal punishment is “inhumane and unnecessary”.

He called for reforms in the law.

Justice Minallah said that the National Assembly had passed a resolution on this issue as well. Roy’s lawyer appealed to the judge to stop the implementation of the law allowing teachers to beat students until a law criminalising corporal punishment can be enacted.

He said children’s physical and mental health is severely affected by corporal punishment.

The court ordered the interior ministry to take steps to protect the rights of students.

