Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?

Bloggers were especially hired by singers to spread hate against the anthem for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League, says singer Ali Azmat.

The pop-singer claimed that singers who had previously sung anthems for the tournament had conspired against this year’s anthem Tayyar Hain.

All the hate comments on social media were actually “engineered” and not organic, Azmat said on ARY News programme Har Lamha Purjosh. The programme’s host, Waseem Badami, asked him if he was referring to Ali Zafar, to which Azmat said that he did not want to take any names.

Zafar had previously sung the anthems for multiple seasons of the tournament.

In response to Azmat’s comment, Zafar took to Twitter and posted a video full of sarcasm. “Whatever problem you have in life, whether it’s social, or economic or the failure of a song or an event, there’s only one person responsible for it and that’s me,” the singer said sarcastically.

For a long time, it was being insinuated that I was responsible for the negative response Tayyar Hain got from the public, Zafar told SAMAA TV. “All these allegations are very childish,” the singer said.

“People are very smart and their opinions should be respected.”

Zafar added that he had no personal enmity with Azmat and is a big fan of the legendary singer.

Azmat, who has produced the new anthem, told host Badami that although the anthem got hate initially, people started loving it eventually. “The best part of the song was its production phase.” he said.

The singer also expressed disappointment over the mismanagement at the opening ceremony of PSL5 Thursday night. “A lot of artists left disappointed,” Azmat said.

According to the singer, performances of multiple artists were cut short at the last moment. If a performance is being cut short, it’s the duty of the management at least let the artists know so they can be prepared, he said.

The singer added that when there’s an event as big as PSL, mismanagement is bound to take place.