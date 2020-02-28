Imran Khan shares video of Roger Water’s criticising Modi

When musicians who have all their lives rallied for peace, start taking notice of the massacres in India, it is time the world must stand up and take notice, said Prime Minister Imran Khan on social media on Thursday night.

In a tweet, the prime minister shared a video of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters reciting a poem by Amir Aziz.

Waters was speaking against India’s controversial citizenship act at an protest in London on Saturday to demand the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

When musicians who have all their lives rallied for peace, start taking notice of the massacres in India, it is time the world must stand up and take notice. Stand up on the right side of history. pic.twitter.com/WdYv4YBSmT — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2020

He introduced the 30-year-old poet as “a young man none of us know…He is involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist, racist citizenship law”.

The Pink Floyd legend then read out an English translation of Aziz’s poem Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega.

“Everything will be remembered. Kill us, we will become ghosts and write of your killings with all the evidence. You write jokes in court, we write justice on the walls. We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear. We will write so clearly that even the blind will read. You writing justice on the earth, we will write revolution in the sky,” read Waters.

So far, 38 people had lost their lives while more than 200 have been injured in protests in New Delhi which started a few days ago.