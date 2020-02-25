Importance of Trump’s Pakistan statement cannot be denied: FM

US President Donald Trump has demanded India to play a positive role in the region and extend a hand for promotion of regional peace and stability, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In a statement regarding the US president’s visit to India, the FM said Trump expressed desire for peace and stability in the region.

Qureshi said peace and stability in South Asia is linked to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Trump, he said, has told the world that Pakistan is a partner of peace in the war on terror. He said Pakistan’s progress in defeating terrorism is an example in the world.

He said Pakistan’s role in the region is being lauded.

Qureshi’s statement comes a day after Trump, during his trip to India, announced that his relationship with Pakistan is very good.

Trump’s remark about Pakistan was “extraordinary and its importance cannot be denied”, the FM said in the statement.