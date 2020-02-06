Hasina Moin’s Ankahi being adapted as theatre play

A classic television play from the 80s is soon going to be performed on stage.

Scriptwriter Hasina Moin’s famous drama ‘Ankahi’ opens on March 15 at the Arts Council.

Actor Sajid Hasan, Moin and the play’s director, Dawar Mehmood, made this announcement at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi on Thursday.

Dawar plans to showcase the story in a new style. It will be brought to stage by Kopykats Productions.

Moin said this will be her first theatre show. “Ankahi is very dear to me. I did not give the script to any one. Even India wanted to make a film on it, but I refused,” she said.

Recalling the past, she narrated how the drama started and said she will be happy if this drama does well as a theatre play too.

Hasan lamented that the country’s old writers were not given enough importance anymore. He said it was unfortunate that writers like Hasina Moin were being forgotten and not highlighted.

“Today, we are left with no choice but to highlight Hasina apa’s characters again. It is big of her to allow her script to be used,” he said.

Amna Illyas will play the role of Sana, which was played by Shahnaz Sheikh in the original. Illyas said she never thought she would get an opportunity to play a character written by Moin on stage. “I have not performed in theatre before, so I am nervous and hope I do justice to Sana’s character,” she said.

‘Ankahi’ was first aired on PTV in 1982 and has a total of 31 episodes of the play. It is considered one of Pakistan’s 20 most popular plays.

The original drama starred Shahnaz Shaikh, Javed Sheikh, Shakeel, Saleem Nasir, Bahroz Sabzwari and Jamshed Ansari. It was written by Hasina Moin and directed by Shoaib Mansoor and Mohsin Ali.