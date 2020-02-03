Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Health

Government announces first ever nursing scholarships

Photo: AFP

The government has announced its first ever nursing scholarships for this year. It is open to all deserving students from public and private universities.

The scholarships were announced by the Ministry of Education’s National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST). They are open to bachelors, masters and PhD nursing students from partner institutes approved by the Pakistan Nursing Council.

The list of institutes can be found here: http://scholarships.nest.org.pk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Partner-Institutes-and-Focal-Person-List.pdf

NEST has said it will only grant scholarship to those students who are shortlisted by the partner institutes.

Application forms can be found at http://scholarships.nest.org.pk/nursing-education-scholarship/

Students should fill and print out forms on the required stamp papers. After completing the application form and declaration forms they are to be submitted to the focal person of the partner institutes along with required documents.

Any application form submitted directly to NEST will not be entertained. This scholarship is only open to Pakistani nationals and is need-based.

