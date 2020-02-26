Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is ready to demolish four bungalows constructed on the amenity land of Hill Park Kohsar in Karachi.

The demolition is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

Bashir Siddiqui, a senior director of the department, wrote a letter to Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani requesting assistance of the District East administration, police and Rangers during the operation.

In the letter, the KMC senior director hinted at the possibility of a major law and order situation during the demolition.

He asked for heavy machinery, including three trucks, four shawls, four bulldozers, four excavators and a lifter from the Municipal Services Department.

Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that there is a 2,000 square yard land of Hill Park where these bungalows are constructed.

There are four bungalows of 500 square yards each on the slope of the Hill Park area. The land falls under the jurisdiction of the park.

Siddiqui said that 2,000 square yards had been divided into four equal parts and lavish bungalows were constructed there in 2011-12.

He said that the land cost in the area is very high and the cost of one bungalow constructed here is Rs300million.

Siddiqui confirmed that all four bungalows are occupied and would be difficult to demolish.

“We can’t do anything as the department is complying with the Supreme Court’s orders issued during its February 6 hearing,” he said.

Siddiqui said that the KMC anti-encroachment department already issued eviction notices to the residents of these bungalows on February 20.

The KMC officials visited the site and pasted the notices on the walls and doors of the bungalows with a deadline of three days to evacuate the place.