Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Five areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa most vulnerable to coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Five areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa most vulnerable to coronavirus

Photo: Deputy Commissioner Battagram/ Facebook

Five areas in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak because of the movement of Chinese nationals there.

These include Kohistan, Shangla, Butkara, Mansehra, and Abbottabad, according to Battagram Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain.

Around 108 Chinese engineers and workers are employed on various projects in this region. Twenty of them have left for China to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the deputy commissioner said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Tuesday.

There are four Chinese camps in Battagram, Hussain said, and none of the workers present there currently have shown any symptoms of the virus.  

Our health team coordinates regularly with the camps, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus garlic ginger khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.