Five areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa most vulnerable to coronavirus

Five areas in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are most vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak because of the movement of Chinese nationals there.

These include Kohistan, Shangla, Butkara, Mansehra, and Abbottabad, according to Battagram Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain.

Around 108 Chinese engineers and workers are employed on various projects in this region. Twenty of them have left for China to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the deputy commissioner said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din on Tuesday.

There are four Chinese camps in Battagram, Hussain said, and none of the workers present there currently have shown any symptoms of the virus.

Our health team coordinates regularly with the camps, he said.