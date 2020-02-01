FDA approves drug for peanut allergy in children

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Palfrozia, a drug for peanut allergy, on January 31.

This drug is meant for children between the ages of four to 17 years.

The FDA has stressed Palfrozia cannot be used to treat severe allergic reactions, but can be given over a period of time in a controlled setting to lessen the severity of those reactions. Taking the drug doesn’t mean one can include peanuts in their diet.

Treatment with Palforzia consists of three phases: Initial Dose Escalation, Up-Dosing and Maintenance, said the FDA.

“Initial Dose Escalation and the first dose of each Up-Dosing level, are administered under supervision of a healthcare professional in a healthcare setting with the ability to manage potentially severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis,” it added.

These are the stages during which anaphylaxis (life-threatening allergic reaction) can occur.

Palforzia is a powder made from peanuts that can be mixed into yoghurt or sauces and then eaten. Patients and their caregivers need to keep injectable epinephrine nearby while taking the medicine.

Peanut allergy is one of the most common forms of food allergy. It can have a range of symptoms including runny nose, redness or swelling, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and shortness of breath or wheezing.

It can also be fatal as the patient can rapidly go into anaphylactic shock with the whole body shutting down because of the allergy.