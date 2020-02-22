Saturday, February 22, 2020  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1441
English cricketer Moeen Ali delighted to be playing in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
He was addressing the media after match in Lahore

Talking to the press conference after a match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, English cricketer Moeen Ali said that his mother was born in Pakistan and it means a lot to him to be here. "It is a huge success to have all matches of PSL 5 played in Pakistan and English cricket team will soon come to play in Pakistan," he said. "The board is already having conversation about it"

Muhammad Hafeez also addressed the press conference after Lahore Qalandars lost their first match to Multan Sultans at the Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He said that the middle order played poorly and that could not capitalize on their good start. The selection of shots was generally very poor, he added. Hafeez believes that all the players in the team are capable of winning matches on their own.
