Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Health

DRAP takes action against pharmacies selling overpriced face masks

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has taken action against two pharmacies in Karachi and Lahore selling overpriced face masks in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Several residents had lodged complaints on DRAP’s helpline, said the spokesperson for the National Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The authority seized the stocks of Al Razi Pharmacy in Lahore and Al Noor Pharmacy in Karachi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the ministry is keeping a strict watch on such activities. Whoever is found to be selling medicines at inflated prices will be face severe action, he said.

“We are taking all measures possible to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading in the country,” the minister added.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
