Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals

Posted: Feb 4, 2020
Last Updated: 32 mins ago
The federal government has taken administrative control of three major public hospitals in Sindh.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination issued a notification instructing the Sindh health secretary to transfer the record files of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and National Institute of Child Health so the centre could assume charge of the three hospitals.

This move is in line with the Supreme Court’s orders, the notification reads.

It also asks the Sindh government to nominate a focal person for the transfer of all record files to the federal government.

This is not the first time the three hospitals have been taken over by the centre.

MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
