Bolan Medical University students, staff demand VC’s resignation

The students and staff of the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences are demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation over his failure to fulfil their demands.

The protesters, who have been staging a demonstration for two months now, have been demanding a decrease in the university’s fees and more scholarships for the students.

They have demanded the restoration of the Bolan Medical College too.

A protester said that the government is paying no heed to their demands. He remarked that the protest will continue till their demands are met.