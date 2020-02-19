Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bolan Medical University students, staff demand VC’s resignation

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bolan Medical University students, staff demand VC’s resignation

Photo: file

The students and staff of the Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences are demanding the vice-chancellor’s resignation over his failure to fulfil their demands.

The protesters, who have been staging a demonstration for two months now, have been demanding a decrease in the university’s fees and more scholarships for the students.

They have demanded the restoration of the Bolan Medical College too.

A protester said that the government is paying no heed to their demands. He remarked that the protest will continue till their demands are met.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.