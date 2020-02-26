Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15

The Balochistan government announced a holiday for all educational institutions till March 15 amid panic and fear in the province of the coronavirus.

All public and private schools will remain closed, said the Balochistan education minister.

The Pakistan government confirmed the country’s first two cases of the coronavirus Wednesday evening with a message to “not panic”.

One case has been reported from Karachi, while the second one is said to be from Islamabad.

State Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza told reporters in Balochistan that the premier has instructed health officials to give updates to the media on a daily basis.

“You will be informed of the current situation daily,” he had said in late night press conference.

He urged the media to not “unnecessary sensationalise” the situation