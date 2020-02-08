Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more

The granddaughter of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar, Aziz Fatima, has passed away in Karachi. She was just going to turn 89 years old.

Her dua will be on Sunday, between Asr and Maghrib, at her home. She is survived by her children Durriya Kazi, Faiza Kazi, Muna Pathan and Salahuddin Kazi and grandchildren. Aziz Fatima’s husband, the famous orthopaedic surgeon Dr Zainulabiddin Kamaluddin Kazi, passed away in 2013.

Aziz Fatima at her home. This photo appeared in the 2017 Newsline story by Deneb Sumbul,

One of the best essays on her life appeared as a special report in the now defunct Newsline magazine in 2017. It was written by Deneb Sumbul.

Aziz Fatima was born on February 23, 1931, in Bhopal. In the Newsline article, she traces her family’s entire history and tells stories of her legendary grandfather who was a pre-Partition leader who fought for the right of self-determination for Indians and the Khilafat Movement.

But perhaps the most iconic image from those times was that of Gandhi with a baby on the cover of the New York Times in 1931. That was six-month-old Aziz Fatima with him on the SS Rajputana when Gandhi was travelling to the UK to attend the second Round Table Conference.