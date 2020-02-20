Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

‘80% people will experience severe back pain once in life’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
‘80% people will experience severe back pain once in life’

Photo: AFP

A pain specialist says 80% of the general population will experience severe back pain once in their lives. This pain would be so debilitating that they would be unable to go to work or carry out daily activities.

Dr Agha Sajjad was referring to a popular research paper by Mayo Clinic doctor Rubin Devon.

He added that 5% of these people will go on to experience chronic back pain and sciatica. “They will have to get injections or surgeries to treat the pain,” Dr Sajjad said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday.

This pain can make people miss work, be irregular and risk losing their jobs. It has been described to be so intense that some people have killed themselves to get rid of it, he added.

However, people with back pain often take it lightly by taking painkillers and not visiting a doctor until it becomes unbearable, said the pain specialist.

It’s not necessary that this pain starts in old age either.

“My youngest patient with sciatica is a 14-year-old,” said Dr Sajjad. He was given injections three years ago and is now pain free.

Dr Sajjad said he and other experts put up free camps to diagnose and counsel people with back and muscle pain.  

One such camp will be held on Sunday at the Metroline Hospital in the Metroville area. An orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Kashif Khan, who is also an associate professor at Jinnah will attend the camp.

He will check patients with joint and shoulder problems, while Dr Sajjad will give guidelines to those with back pain and sciatica. Ten minutes of free physiotherapy will also be provided.

Right now, the team is conducting camps in Karachi and Hyderabad, but they plan to expand to other cities, Dr Sajjad said.

“If you want free camps in your area or hospital comment on SAMAA’s page and let us know,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
back pain Karachi Sciatica
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.