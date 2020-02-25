270 people returning from Iran quarantined in Taftan

The Pakistan-Iran border remained closed for the third day on Tuesday in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

Around 270 people including pilgrims returning from Iran have been isolated and placed under quarantine in Taftan’s Pakistan House for two weeks. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority says they are taking all possible protective measures at the Taftan border.

Screening is taking place and protective masks are being distributed, they said. The Taftan Basic Health Unit has been converted into an isolation ward.

Health Services DG Dr Shakir Baloch says a team of doctors has been flown in via helicopter from NIH Islamabad. They will train the doctors and medical teams in Taftan.

Authorities say they have requested the federal government, WHO and UNICEF for thermal guns, masks, gloves, and coronavirus testing kits.

A state of emergency has been declared in five districts of Balochistan. Due to the Pak-Iran border remaining closed there are long queues of vehicles on both sides of the border.

Most of these are vehicles of Iranian drivers working in the gas sector who had crossed the border to do business. They aren’t being allowed to go back. Many Pakistanis are also stuck at the Iran border.