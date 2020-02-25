Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

270 people returning from Iran quarantined in Taftan

SAMAA | and - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
270 people returning from Iran quarantined in Taftan

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan-Iran border remained closed for the third day on Tuesday in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

Around 270 people including pilgrims returning from Iran have been isolated and placed under quarantine in Taftan’s Pakistan House for two weeks. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority says they are taking all possible protective measures at the Taftan border.

Screening is taking place and protective masks are being distributed, they said. The Taftan Basic Health Unit has been converted into an isolation ward.

Health Services DG Dr Shakir Baloch says a team of doctors has been flown in via helicopter from NIH Islamabad. They will train the doctors and medical teams in Taftan.

Authorities say they have requested the federal government, WHO and UNICEF for thermal guns, masks, gloves, and coronavirus testing kits.

A state of emergency has been declared in five districts of Balochistan. Due to the Pak-Iran border remaining closed there are long queues of vehicles on both sides of the border.

Most of these are vehicles of Iranian drivers working in the gas sector who had crossed the border to do business. They aren’t being allowed to go back. Many Pakistanis are also stuck at the Iran border.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus Iran
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.