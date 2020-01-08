Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
Zardari, Faryal Talpur to be indicted on Jan 22

Posted: Jan 8, 2020
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
An Islamabad accountability court has decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other suspects in the Park Lane reference on January 22.

The Park Lane reference is among many references in the fake accounts case.

The court heard the reference on Tuesday. Zardari did not appear before the court due to his illness. The investigation officer informed the court that nine new suspects have been included in the reference.

The court summoned from NAB a report on the plea bargain of property tycoon Malik Raiz’s son-in-law Zain Malik.

It also sent notices to all 16 suspects in the case to turn up before the court on January 22 for their indictment.

The suspects are accused of defrauding people and causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

