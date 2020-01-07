Tuesday, January 7, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1441
You must respect all teachers, Swabi DPO tells policemen

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
You must respect all teachers, Swabi DPO tells policemen

Swabi DPO has instructed all policemen in the city to respect all teachers.

DPO Imran Shahid even issued a notification. It says that if any teacher comes to any post or police station, then they must say ‘salaam’ to them and then ask them if they want anything to drink and eat.

Many teachers have expressed their gratification at this step.

“We are feeling quite humbled that people are finally learning about the importance of teachers in our society,” said a teacher.

On October 5, the police in Karachi’s District Central were directed to salute and pay respect to any teachers they come across from now on.

District Central senior superintendent of police, in a letter written to all SPs, SHOs and branch in-charges, said that teachers are builders of a nation and deserve utmost respect and appreciation. The officer stated that none of them could reach anywhere in their lives without the selfless efforts of their teachers.

