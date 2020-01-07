World Bank interested in improving SSWMB infrastructure, techniques: board

The World Bank was ready to assist the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board in improving its infrastructure and technical skills, the SSWMB said in a statement Tuesday.

A World Bank delegation met with SSWMB Managing Director Asif Ikram on Tuesday, according to the statement. The managing director briefed the delegates about the working of board at the front-end, garbage transfer stations and landfill sites.

“It is imperative to segregate and study garbage production at union council level as it’s useful with regard to electricity production” Ikram told the delegation.

The WB delegation showed its interest in improving the infrastructure and techniques of the board, the statement added.

