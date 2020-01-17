Won’t rest till Naqeebullah Mehsud gets justice, says brother

The case of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in a fake police encounter two years ago, is still being heard in court and his family is still hoping for justice.

“We won’t rest till we get justice,” said Mehsud’s brother Sher Alam in an interview with SAMAA TV on Friday.

The people have been saying that Rao Anwar, who has been convicted of killing Mehsud, gave us money so we stopped pursuing the case, he said. “There is no truth to this. We have not reached any compromise.”

This has been two years but we are still fighting the case, Alam added.

“Rao Anwar still calls Naqeeb a terrorist but Rao Anwar is the real terrorist,” he claimed.

Naqeebullah, a native of South Waziristan, was one of four people killed in a staged encounter by Anwar and 17 of his team members in Karachi’s Usman Khaskheli Goth in January 2018.

Anwar had accused Naqeebullah of having connections with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Islamic State.

An anti-terrorism court had, however, called these accusations “baseless”. It had declared Naqeebullah, Sabir, Nazir Khan and Ishaq innocent, and had indicted Anwar for extrajudicial killings.

Anwar and a former deputy superintendent of police are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail, while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh are still absconding.

