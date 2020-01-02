Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
Woman, two children killed after collision with train in Faisalabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Woman, two children killed after collision with train in Faisalabad

A woman and her two children were killed after the motorcycle they were on collided with a train in Faisalabad Thursday afternoon.

The woman was with her husband when they reached the train crossing near Chak Chota. The husband pressed the brakes but they didn’t work and the family ended up colliding with the last bogie of the train travelling from Lahore to Faisalabad.  

The husband has been shifted to a nearby hospital, while the woman and her children were proclaimed dead at the site. The Model police have said that the family, which hails from Millat Town, were travelling to their house after spending vacations with the woman’s parents in Burewali village.

The area residents have said that such accidents have occurred in the past but still the authorities haven’t taken any steps for their safety.

