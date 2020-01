A woman was killed and two of her children were injured after a gas leak at their house in Havelian on Tuesday.

The children fell unconscious because of the leakage, said the rescue officials.

The body has been shifted to Type-D Hospital, Havelian. The children are being treated at Abbottabad’s Ayub Medical Complex.

The doctors say both are in critical condition.

