Woman held for defrauding men on Facebook using niece’s picture

She used to demand mobile top-ups, gifts from them

The woman used to share pictures of her niece to befriend people on Facebook, according to FIA official Amber Baig. She would ask young men for mobile top-ups and gifts.

The official said a man had been talking to the woman for seven or more years, mistaking her for a young girl. Baig said the man didn’t know he was talking to a 60-year-old woman.

The woman’s niece contacted the FIA after the man tracked down her real profile on Facebook. He informed her that her pictures were being used to lure men from a fictitious account.

According to the girl, the man told her that he had filed a complaint with the FIA.

The accused woman confessed to her crime. She told SAMAA TV that she had met the man on a Facebook group and he had asked her to share her pictures.

"I shared with him the picture of my niece," she said. "What I did was wrong."