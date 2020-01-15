Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
What does Shariah say about involving Holy Quran in politics?

Posted: Jan 15, 2020
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
Artwork: Samaa Digital

Bringing the Holy Quran into political matters is “highly inappropriate” under Shariah law, says religious scholar Mufti Zubair.

During Monday’s National Assembly session, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah held a Holy Quran and denied allegations of having any connections with drug peddlers. He also challenged State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi to testify against him with his hand on the Holy Quran.

According to Shariah law, there are certain criteria that must be met before swearing on the Holy Quran.

“Involving the Holy Quran in mere press conferences or Parliament is inappropriate,” Mufti Zubair said on Monday while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show 7se8.

He said it can only happen in court and only a qazi or judge has the authority to ask the witnesses to swear on the Holy Quran.

Shariah clearly states that the one against whom a complaint has been made to swear on the Holy Quran, if the situation demands, he said.

“Even during court proceedings, one doesn’t swear on the Holy Quran, but in the name of Allah,” he added.

Referring to both Sanaullah and Afridi, the scholar said no one should “wave and raise” the Holy Quran even if one person’s argument seems stronger than others.

He pointed out that levelling false accusations against anyone or taking false oath are also strictly forbidden in Islam.

On December 24, the Lahore High Court approved Sanaullah’s bail in a drug trafficking case. The ANF had arrested him on charges of drug possession. It claimed to have found 15 kilogrammes of heroin in Sanaullah’s vehicle.

Afridi had claimed that the ANF recorded the operation and had the drugs being seized on camera. The PML-N leader has challenged Afridi to make that video public.

