Friday, January 3, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1441
Watch: Four men kidnap pet dog from Karachi’s DHA

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
They lured him in with sweets, say the owners

When you're advised to protect your valuables, that includes pets! Animals are being stolen in Karachi too.

A dog named Frosty was kidnapped from Defence Phase VIII.

The owners say the husband walked the dog every evening.

One evening, four suspects cornered Frosty and fed him something sweet. They then grabbed him and put him in their car.

The owners have filed a case with the police. CCTV footage of the theft has also been uncovered.

Karachi
 
