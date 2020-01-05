Sunday, January 5, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Watch: Attaullah Esakhelvi concert turns brawl in London

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Physical fight ensued after people tried to enter without tickets

A concert by Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi in London turned into a brawl after some gatecrashers tried to enter the venue.

A group of young men wanted to attend the concert without tickets and got upset when security tried to kick them out. Their spat resulted in punches and kicks being thrown.

At the time of the fight, there were only two security personnel at the door. The men threw chairs as well.

By the time the police arrived, they had fled. The police say they are searching for the suspects.

Esakhelvi is a Pakistani musician from Mianwali.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Attaullah Esakhelvi London
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.