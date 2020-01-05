Watch: Attaullah Esakhelvi concert turns brawl in London
SAMAA |
Digital - Posted: Jan 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Physical fight ensued after people tried to enter without ticketsA concert by Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi in London turned into a brawl after some gatecrashers tried to enter the venue.A group of young men wanted to attend the concert without tickets and got upset when security tried to kick them out. Their spat resulted in punches and kicks being thrown.At the time of the fight, there were only two security personnel at the door. The men threw chairs as well.By the time the police arrived, they had fled. The police say they are searching for the suspects.Esakhelvi is a Pakistani musician from Mianwali.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.