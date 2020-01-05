Watch: Attaullah Esakhelvi concert turns brawl in London

Physical fight ensued after people tried to enter without tickets

A group of young men wanted to attend the concert without tickets and got upset when security tried to kick them out. Their spat resulted in punches and kicks being thrown.

At the time of the fight, there were only two security personnel at the door. The men threw chairs as well.

By the time the police arrived, they had fled. The police say they are searching for the suspects.

Esakhelvi is a Pakistani musician from Mianwali.