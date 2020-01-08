Want Middle East situation to de-escalate: COAS to US secretary

US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper discussed on Wednesday the Middle East security situation with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Pakistani military.

The two figures discussed the situation during a telephonic conversation, according to Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The US defence secretary told General Bajwa that Washington didn’t seek conflict but it would respond forcefully if necessary, the ISPR DG said on Twitter.

“We would like the situation to de-escalate and support all initiatives which bring peace in the region,” he quoted General Bajwa as saying.

The COAS said they all had worked a lot to bring peace in the region by fighting terrorism, according to the ISPR DG. He called for diplomatic engagement by all parties to help defuse the situation.

“We will continue to play our constructive part towards the success of Afghan reconciliation process so that it doesn’t get derailed and the region goes towards conflict resolution instead of new conflicts,” the army chief was quoted further.

The development came amid fears of a major conflict in the Middle East after the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Iraq on January 3.

After promising “harsh revenge” for the killing, Iran hit two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel on Wednesday. Iranian media reported that at least 80 people were killed in the attacks, but US President Donald Trump denied any American or Iraqi casualties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also tasked on Wednesday Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi with visiting Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States, in an attempt to help de-escalate the Middle East situation.

“I have asked Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US to meet with respective foreign ministers and the secretary of state,” PM Khan said on Twitter.

He said he had asked Pakistani officials to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be [a] part of any war.

