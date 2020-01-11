Saturday, January 11, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Vlogger Khalid Al Ameri has fallen in love with Pakistan

Posted: Jan 11, 2020
Photo courtesy: instagram.com/khalidalameri

UAE-based social media influencer and vlogger, Khalid Al Ameri, is touring Pakistan for the first time and he’s already in love with the country.

Khalid has more than 84,000 followers on Instagram. He recently touched down in Islamabad and announced his love for the country in a post on the social media platform.

“I’ve fallen in love with Pakistan, the people and the country are incredible mashAllah, Pakistan Zindabad!” he captioned a post. In the picture, he was standing in front of the Faisal Mosque. Khalid was dressed in a black traditional shalwar kameez.  

The vlogger met President Arif Alvi on January 10. He shared a picture with the president on his Instagram account as well.

In his recent stories, Khalid can be seen enjoying karahi, naan and other desi foods in the capital.

Photo: Khalid Al Ameri/Instagram
Photo: Khalid Al Ameri/Instagram

He is popular for his daily life videos with his wife Salama Mohamed.

The Arab-American influencer was in Nathiagali previously, touring the mountainous regions of the country and enjoying the snowfall. After his return, he had a meet and greet session with his followers at a local café.

Khalid was born and raised in Abu Dhabi and completed his MBA from Standford University in the United States.

He also made a video using the #SayNoToWar hashtag when tensions between India and Pakistan were rising last year.

