Vawda held dual nationality when he filed nomination papers: report

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda held dual nationality when he filed his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election, according to The News.

The country’s law says that dual nationals cannot submit nomination papers for elections or be elected as lawmaker.

The report reveals that Vawda filed his nomination papers on June 11, 2018 when he still held a US nationality. His papers were approved on June 18, 2018. The federal minister had filed papers to give up his US citizenship on June 22 and he was issued a certificate on June 25. The process usually takes weeks or months even, according to The News.

An employee of the Election Commission’s law department told SAMAA Digital that such a case could result in the disqualification of a MPA or MNA under Article 63(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Article 62(i)(f) deems it necessary for all members of Parliament to be sadiq and ameen. They are prohibited from concealing information about their assets.

On the other hand, Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution says that “a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of Parliament if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.”

On October 17, 2018 two PML-N leaders were disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding dual nationalities. Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar had dual citizenships when they filed their nomination papers, the court said.