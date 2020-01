United States Assistant Secretary for South Asia Alice Wells is expected to visit Pakistan from January 19 to January 22.

She is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership and discuss regional security.

Wells will also travel to Sri Lanka and India during her South Asian tour. She will be in Colombo from January 13 to January 14 and then travel to Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue from January 15 to 18 before travelling to Islamabad.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.