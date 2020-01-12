US closely following ambassador’s visit to Indian-held Kashmir: Alice Wells

United States Assistant Secretary for South Asia Alice Wells has said the US is closely following a trip by the US ambassador to India and other foreign diplomats to Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir.

“We remain concerned by detention of political leaders and residents, and internet restrictions,” she said in a Tweet posted by the US State Department that has been attributed to her. “We look forward to a return to normalcy.”

Wells is going to be visiting South Asia this week. She will travel to Colombo in Sri Lanka from January 13 to 14 and then head to New Delhi for the Raisina Dialogue from January 15 to 18. She will visit Islamabad from January 19 to 22.

She is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan’s top leadership and discuss regional security.

Indian-held Kashmir has been under curfew since August 5, 2019, when it revoked the region’s special status. Internet services and other modes of communication have been down ever since and mass arrests and detentions have been reported, including those of key political leaders.

Many countries have called on India to lift the curfew and ensure communication is restored with the disputed region.

