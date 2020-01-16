UN Security Council meets on Kashmir dispute

The United Nations Security Council discussed the Kashmir issue during a closed-door meeting in New York. This is the second time the issue has been brought up in five months.

After the meeting, China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun confirmed to the media that the meeting was on Jammu and Kashmir. He said the 15-member council was briefed on the matter by the UN Secretariat.

The issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan is always on the agenda of the Security Council, said Zhang. China regards Kashmir as a territory disputed between India and Pakistan and supports UN resolutions calling for the exercise by Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite, he added.

The Chinese envoy said he is sure the meeting helped both parties understand the risk of further escalation and will encourage them to approach each other and use dialogue as means of conflict resolution. The Chinese envoy to Pakistan, Yao Jing, said China has always supported Pakistan’s view regarding the dispute.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also in New York to diffuse tensions in the Middle East. He met UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and discussed various global affairs, including Kashmir.

Qureshi stressed the need to help the “unarmed Kashmiris” who have been under siege for the last 165 days. “Helpless Kashmiris are being tortured and suppressed,” he said. He also briefed the UN General Assembly president on his efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the US.

