Wednesday, January 8, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Umerkot man killed by neighbour for ‘playing loud music’

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Umerkot man killed by neighbour for ‘playing loud music’

File Photo

A 35-year-old man was killed by his neighbour for playing loud music in Umerkot’s Chania on Tuesday, according to the police.

Sharafat Ali had gotten into an argument with his neighbour, Fariq Mallah, few days ago, according to his family.

“We were getting some construction work done at our house,” said Ali’s father. “The neighbours always threatened us and said that they would not let us live here,” he said.

Mallah is on the run.

Residents of the city protested against the murder at the Allah Wala Chowk. They also burnt tyres and closed down shops.

The protests ended seven hours later when the DSP assured them that the accused will be arrested soon.

“We raided the house of the accused,” said DSP Rafiq Bhugti. “We found weapons there and will arrest him soon,” he said.

The police have registered a case and are on the look out for him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
umerkot
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Umerkot, Chania, music, neighbors
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Karachi man attempts to snatch mobile phone from passing train
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
Fawad Chaudhry slaps anchorperson Mubashir Luqman
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi mayor's son booked for beating up young man
Karachi mayor’s son booked for beating up young man
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi's Defence
Watch: Thief rips stereo out of car in Karachi’s Defence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.