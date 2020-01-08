Umerkot man killed by neighbour for ‘playing loud music’

A 35-year-old man was killed by his neighbour for playing loud music in Umerkot’s Chania on Tuesday, according to the police.

Sharafat Ali had gotten into an argument with his neighbour, Fariq Mallah, few days ago, according to his family.

“We were getting some construction work done at our house,” said Ali’s father. “The neighbours always threatened us and said that they would not let us live here,” he said.

Mallah is on the run.

Residents of the city protested against the murder at the Allah Wala Chowk. They also burnt tyres and closed down shops.

The protests ended seven hours later when the DSP assured them that the accused will be arrested soon.

“We raided the house of the accused,” said DSP Rafiq Bhugti. “We found weapons there and will arrest him soon,” he said.

The police have registered a case and are on the look out for him.

