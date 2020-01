A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed after a wall collapsed at her house in Karachi’s Landhi on Thursday night.

Her younger sister, one-and-a-half year old Sameera, was injured. Both of them were immediately taken to a hospital where the elder sister died during treatment.

“Both of them were on the terrace of the house,” said their father, Amir. “They were swinging there when a wall collapsed on them,” he said.

Sameera has sustained injuries to her legs, according to doctors.

