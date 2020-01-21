Tuesday, January 21, 2020  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1441
Two suspected dacoits shot dead in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two suspected dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with the police on Monday night in Karachi’s Mominabad.

A 10-year-old boy was injured during the firing. He has been shifted to a hospital.

“The suspects had robbed a shop in Farid Colony and were fleeing away,” said a police officer. “When we stopped them, they started firing at us,” he added.

One of the robbers managed to escape.

The police found two pistols and stolen motorcycles from them. Their identities will be revealed after their criminal records are checked, the police said.

Further investigations are under way to arrest the absconding suspect.    

