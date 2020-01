Two Pakistan Air Force pilots have been martyred after their plane crashed near Mianwali on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson of the air force.

The pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Haris Bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman.

The plane, FT-7, was on a routine operational training mission when the crash occurred.

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, says the statement issued by the PAF.

