Two Pakistani-British women found dead in Gujranwala: police

Two British women of Pakistani origin, who had come to Pakistan with their parents to attend their grandparents’ death anniversary on January 2, were found dead in the bathroom of their house on January 12 in Gujranwala, according to the police.

The initial medical report suggested that their bodies were brought to the hospital 27 hours after their death.

In his statement, their father said that his daughters went to take a bath on the day of their grandparents’ death anniversary. After a few hours, their mother went to check on them and found them lying on the bathroom floor, he added.

The father told the police that his daughters died due to a gas leak from a geyser and he doesn’t suspect any foul play.

“We haven’t found any such evidence indicating an unnatural death,” DSP Muhammad Saeed told SAMAA TV. “The police is investigating their deaths and collecting more evidence.”

The police have sent forensic samples to Lahore for further examination, the officer said. “We are waiting for the final post-mortem report.”