Two killed as pesticide spraying plane crashes in Sadiqabad

There was a technical fault in the plane

Two pilots were killed on Sunday as a plane spraying ULV pesticides to kill locusts in the suburbs of Sadiqabad crashed.

According to officials, a technical fault was found in the airplane during the flight which led to the clash.

The pilots were officers of the Department of Plant Protection. The police have sealed the crash site.

The spraying is being conducted in various parts of all four provinces under a plan launched on January 1. According to the director-general of the plant protection department, ultra-low volume pesticides will be sprayed via airplanes and almost 20 camps will be set up throughout Punjab.

Farmers have been suffering as their crops are getting damaged by swarms of locusts.

