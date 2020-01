Two people were killed after their motorcycle collided with a bus in Karachi’s Landhi late Monday night, according to rescue officials.

The accident took place near Baitul Hamza, the headquarters of Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-Haqiqi).

A rescue team shifted the bodies to the Jinnah hospital. The bus driver managed to flee the site. The police reached the site and impounded the bus.



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.