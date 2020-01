Two people were killed during an argument over a car accident in Mansehra on Wednesday, according to the police.

“It started after a car bumped into another and an argument started between both the parties,” said a police officer. “The argument got heated after which both groups took out their weapons and fired at each other,” he said.

Two people died on spot and two others got injured.

They have been shifted to DHQ Hospital.

