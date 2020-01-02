Thursday, January 2, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1441
Two brothers arrested for murdering a man four years ago

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two brothers have been arrested in Mardan for allegedly murdering a Rawalpindi man in the name of honour four years ago.

The Pirwadhai police said that Ishaq and Jamtol had killed Jalaluddin on January 25, 2016 for marrying their ex-sister-in-law.

Jalaluddin was a labourer in Rawalpindi’s Bangash Colony and he fell in love with the sister-in-law of the two suspects. The couple then ran away and got married.

The woman had left the suspects’ brother, who had been working and living in Saudi Arabia after their marriage.

The suspects had called the deceased to a place in Bangash Colony and then attacked and killed him. The data from their mobile phones shows that the two brothers were present at the murder site.

The brothers, however, have denied the charge. They told the police that they don’t even know about the murder.

Ishaq said that he was in Mardan when Jalaluddin was murdered.

The police said that the suspects’ father is being investigated too.

