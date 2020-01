Two bogies of the Karachi-bound Allama Iqbal Express derailed in Sindh’s Kotri Sunday morning.

The train had entered Kotri and was nearing the Kotri Railway Station when two of its bogies derailed. No one was hurt in the accident.

Railway police say two wheels of the bogies went off the track when it was entering the railway station.

Railway workers have put it back on the track and are now repairing the track.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.