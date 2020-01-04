Trump okays resumption of military training programme for Pakistan

US President Donald Trump has approved the resumption of the International Military Education and Training programme for Pakistan, said Alice Wells, the US assistant secretary for South and Central Asia.

The IMET is a United States security assistance programme aimed to enhance regional stability through mutually beneficial relations. Visiting troops are also given English language training assistance.

This will be the first joint military exercise between the US and Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Wells said the resumption of the programme will strengthen military-to-military cooperation between both countries and advance US national security.

It comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the security of the region after a US air strike in Baghdad killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

According to the US secretary of state, he told General Bajwa that Iran’s actions in the region were “destabilizing” and the United States’ “resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners will not waver”.

The Pentagon said the attack was on President Trump’s orders after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the US embassy in Iraq this week.

