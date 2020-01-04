Saturday, January 4, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

Trump okays resumption of military training programme for Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Trump okays resumption of military training programme for Pakistan

Photo: Government of Pakistan/Twitter

US President Donald Trump has approved the resumption of the International Military Education and Training programme for Pakistan, said Alice Wells, the US assistant secretary for South and Central Asia.

The IMET is a United States security assistance programme aimed to enhance regional stability through mutually beneficial relations. Visiting troops are also given English language training assistance.

This will be the first joint military exercise between the US and Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Wells said the resumption of the programme will strengthen military-to-military cooperation between both countries and advance US national security.

It comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telephoned Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the security of the region after a US air strike in Baghdad killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

According to the US secretary of state, he told General Bajwa that Iran’s actions in the region were “destabilizing” and the United States’ “resolve in protecting American interests, personnel, facilities and partners will not waver”.

The Pentagon said the attack was on President Trump’s orders after a pro-Iran mob laid siege to the US embassy in Iraq this week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Donald Trump
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
Rice in crime: Karachi robbers use biryani to enter house
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
TikTok star Hareem Shah and friend attacked by doxxing
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Karachi’s most expensive road is damaged again
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Today’s outlook: No CNG again for Sindh, winter holidays extended
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
Building collapses in Karachi’s Timber Market
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.