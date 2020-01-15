Wednesday, January 15, 2020  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1441
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Traffic jams in Karachi as truckers end strike

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Transporters predict 10 days of heavy traffic

Truckers’ alliances across Pakistan called off their strike on Tuesday after successful talks with authorities and have now reemerged on Pakistan's roads, causing traffic jams on Wednesday.

Usually, heavy vehicles move from Karachi's Hawkesbay and head through the city via the Native Jetty Bridge, Mai Kolachi, Sunset Boulevard, Korangi and then on to Kathore via the highway. They return on the same route.

“We have called off our strike and given the authorities 30 days to deliver on our demands,” the media person for the United Goods Transport Alliance, Imdad Naqvi, told SAMAA Digital.

Discussing the heavy traffic on Karachi's roads, he said the gridlocks on the roads are likely to be routine for at least 10 days. This is how long it will take for trucks to transport the backed up goods at the port and industries.

Related: Transporters’ strike could cause food shortage, say wholesalers

The Karachi traffic police, however, believe that the flow of traffic will normalise in a matter of hours. Clifton DSP Tahir Khan said the gridlocks were anticipated in District East [SITE and the surrounding industrial area] but all their personnel, including the traffic DIG, were in the field to manage the situation.

"We advise people to take alternate routes other than SITE area and Shireen Jinnah Colony. This will not only help us resolve traffic jams but also help motorists avoid being stuck on roads," he said.

"The spillover effect of this unprecedented flow of traffic can be seen on Sharae Faisal and II Chundrigarh Road and in the surrounding areas but we will have them cleared by afternoon," Khan said.

He added that the traffic was because of the strikes that halted goods transportation in the country, but in order to compensate for it they have relaxed the time limitations for truckers.

The authorities and the transporters alliances had been at a stalemate since the beginning of the strike on January 6. The issue was settled on January 13, when the government agreed to consider the transporters' demands.

For now, they are allowed to carry 15% more weight than the axle-load policy until its official implementation. This was one of their main demands.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, Ukraine, Pakistan, Consul General, Khamenei
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Indian soldier literally slips into Pakistan
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
Karachi recorded its lowest temperature in six years on Thursday
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
There is a secret meaning behind your CNIC number
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
The hits and the misses of Karachi Eat 2020
Karachi's first '3D park' is opening in Lines Area
Karachi’s first ‘3D park’ is opening in Lines Area
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.