Tourism police will soon be seen in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Tourism and Culture Minister Atif Khan.

The police, however, are only going to facilitate tourists, he said.

He said that the government is working to revamp the old tourism laws. “We are setting up new international tourism zones and dams,” he said.

New development authorities will be set up in Kaghan, Kalam, and Galliyat, Khan added.

He shared that the funding for the projects is being given by the World Bank.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.