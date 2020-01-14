Top court suspends release order of Col (retd) Inamur Rahim

The Supreme Court has suspended the release order of Colonel (retired) Inamur Rahim, a lawyer. The court has said that there is a lot of evidence against him.

The lawyer was abducted in front of his wife and children from his house in Rawalpindi’s Askari 14 on December 17. His son filed a case in the high court and notices were issued to the federal government and defence ministry.

On January 2, the defence ministry told the court that they have detained him under the Pakistan Army Act and he is being investigated for violating the Official Secrets Act, which deals with espionage activities.

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on January 9 had ordered the immediate release of Col (retd) Rahim and termed his detention by the defence ministry illegal.

The top court said on Tuesday that the lawyer will be provided legal help once the investigation against him has been completed.

The attorney general told the court that the lawyer is being investigated for spying. He accused Col (retd) Rahim, who frequently fights cases of missing persons, of leaking information about the ISI. He was running a network and many people have been arrested too, the attorney general remarked.

The attorney general said that the suspect can’t even meet his family during the investigation period.

Tariq Asad, who is defending the advocate, has asked for more time to submit a written reply in the case. The case has been adjourned till next week.

Col (retd) Rahim had provided the Supreme Court a copy of the Army Act while it was hearing the case against the appointment of the army chief. The court had asked the attorney general for a copy of the law but he didn’t share it because he didn’t have at the time after which the lawyer submitted it.

The lawyer has been fighting many cases for missing persons and has even protested against enforced disappearances.

