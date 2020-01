Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today.

The PML-N’s Punjab chapter has called a party meeting to discuss NAB’s actions and ongoing political scenario.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Balochistan is set to experience a fresh spell of rain from today. It has also predicted chances of mercury to drop in Karachi.

According to the ISPR, first section of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway has been opened for traffic. It is 22km long and stretches from Kala Shah Kaku to the Muridke-Narowal Road.

Today marks the 41st death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet and writer Sher Muhammad Khan, better known as Ibne Insha. He was also a humorist, travelogue writer and columnist.

Former chief justice of Pakistan and Sindh governor Saeeduz Zaman Siddiqui is being remembered today on his death anniversary. He passed away in Karachi on January 11, 2017.

The death anniversary of Bangladeshi film director and producer Nazrul Isma is being observed. He also worked in the Pakistani film industry. Islam came into limelight with his film Aina, in 1977.

ICYMI: At least 15 people were killed and 21 others injured in a blast inside a mosque in Quetta’s Satellite Town on Friday. Click here to read the full story.



