Today’s outlook: PML-N leaders go court, Parliament discusses Army Act

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here are the top stories we’re expecting to follow today:

•  PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will head to an accountability court in Lahore that is taking up the Paragon Housing case against them.

•  An Islamabad accountability court will hear an assets beyond means case against senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

•  All academic institutions across Punjab reopen today. Winter vacations were from December 20 to January 5.

•  The Joint Standing Committees on Defence of the National Assembly and Senate approved the amendments in the Army Act and it will be presented in the National Assembly today. It will likely be approved.

•  A meeting of PTI’s Parliamentary Party will be held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran in chair. The party will discuss amendments in the Army Act.

•  Politicians are expected to attend the burial of Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala’s son. He passed away on Sunday.

•  A team of the SBCA has reached Sukkur to investigate the collapse of a three-storey residential building. The building collapsed Thursday, killing three people. The SBCA officials will prepare a report on the matter.

•  A Lahore anti-terrorism court will hear the PIC attack case. PM Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi will appear before the court.

•  Players of the Pakistan cricket team who are under the PCB’s central contract will take part in the fourth round of the fitness test. It will take place at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

•  A scrutiny committee of the Election Commission of Pakistan will hear the foreign funding case against the ruling PTI.

•  The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in Karachi. Snowfall is also expected Murree.

ICYMI: Iran has announced its fifth step back from a nuclear deal saying it will forego the “limit on the number of centrifuges”, amid mounting tensions with the United States. Click here to read the story.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 




 

 
 
 
 
 
 
